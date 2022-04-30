Gold takes Indy Pro 2000 Race 1 win at Barber

Reece Gold of Juncos Hollinger Racing became the third winner in as many rounds of the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires with a dominant victory Saturday at Barber Motorsports Park in the Andersen Interior Contracting Grand Prix of Alabama. It was the second career win for the 17-year-old from Miami, Fla.

Colin Kaminsky finished second for Pabst Racing with England-based Pakistani Enaam Ahmed in third, notching his second podium of the season for Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Results

Gold led the field in qualifying Friday to log his sixth career Cooper Tires Pole Award and maintained that pace at the drop of the green flag to lead all 25 laps unchallenged with a margin of victory of over 5.5s. He picked up the additional bonus points for pole and leading the most laps to move into a tie for fourth in the standings while also earning team owners David and Ernesto Martinez their second PFC Award of the season.

With his fourth-place finish on the heels of two podiums in the season-opener in St. Petersburg, Louis Foster now leads the point standings by a slim four-point margin for Exclusive Autosport over Nolan Siegel – the youngest driver in the field at 17.

Foster, who qualified fifth, was one to watch during the midway portion of the race as he and Josh Green of Turn 3 Motorsport began trading positions. Foster made his final move in Turn 5 to cement fifth and then set his sights on on 2021 vice-champion Braden Eves (Jay Howard Driver Development). Positions four through seven were nose-to-tail in the closing stages with Foster edging Eves on lap 22 to secure fourth and adding an exclamation point by setting the fastest lap of the race on lap 24.

Green had to settle for sixth, followed by Siegel, reigning USF2000 champion Kiko Porto (DEForce Racing), Jordan Missig (Pabst Racing) and Jonathan Browne (Turn 3 Motorsport) who rounded out the top 10.

The only incident in the caution-free race occurred between Jack William Miller (Miller Vinatieri Motorsports) and Salvador de Alba (Jay Howard Driver Development) on the opening lap with contact sending both into the pits for repairs – Miller, a cut tire and de Alba, front wing damage.

With a gain of three positions, Wyatt Brichacek of Jay Howard Driver Development took home the Tilton Hard Charger Award.

In the team standings, Juncos Hollinger Racing leads DEForce Racing by a slim one-point margin, 63-62.

A second qualifying session this afternoon at 6:05 pm CDT will set the grid for tomorrow’s 30-lap feature scheduled to follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES headline event at 2:30 pm.