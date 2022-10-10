Simpson to remain in Indy Lights with HMD/Coyne

Chip Ganassi Racing development driver Kyffin Simpson is returning to HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing for his second season of Indy Lights. The 18-year-old from Barbados joined HMD towards the end of the 2022 championship after making his Indy Lights start with the TJ Speed Motorsports outfit and recently earned a win with Gradient Racing at IMSA’s Petit Le Mans endurance race in an Acura NSX GT3 in the GT Daytona class.

“I’m excited to continue working with a team that understands how to win,” Simpson said of the reigning Indy Lights champions. “I feel I’ve progressed as a driver since joining HMD earlier this year, and I am confident we can build on that momentum to have a much stronger season. HPD and Chip Ganassi Racing have been very supportive in the off-season, culminating in a crazy win at Petit Le Mans. It felt good to get back on the top step. In 2023 we have the tools and the people around me to deliver a step forward in performance. Race wins and podiums are the goal.”

Simpson is the fifth driver to be confirmed by HMD, leaving three more to be announced.

“We welcome Kyffin to the team for his first full season with HMD Motorsports,” said HMD GM Mike Maurini. “Understanding what is needed to win for Kyffin and his management program has put the right people in the right places for success in 2023 and beyond.”