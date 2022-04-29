Inside the SCCA, with Hall of Famer Dennis Dean

The SCCA Hall of Fame — it’s an esteemed panel of people instrumental in the growth and success of the club. Drivers, race officials, tech gurus — some famous — others not as much. Many just regular folks who dedicated a good portion of their life to the sport and club we all love. My guest on this week’s episode of “:Inside the SCCA” is not only an SCCA Hall of Famer… he’s now one of the people who help find the next generation of hall of famers.

Dennis Dean has been a mainstay in the world of motorsports officiating for more than 40 year, from scrutineer to chief steward and race director of the SCCA Runoffs to stewarding for the sport’s world governing body, the FIA. Dennis represents the best of what it means to be an SCCA member. We had a great conversation about his career as a race official… including what it’s like to be a Formula 1 steward. We also talk about the process of how SCCA Hall of Fame members are selected.

Listen below or click here.