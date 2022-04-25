Oro Station Motor Circuit achieves FIA environmental accreditation

Oro Station Motor Circuit has been awarded Environmental Accreditation by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). The FIA Environmental Accreditation Program is aimed at helping motorsport and mobility stakeholders worldwide to measure and enhance their environmental performance.

The One Star Certification is the FIA’s recognition of Oro Station’s commitment to environmental management and sustainable practices. Oro Station is incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) in the design of the facility and upon completion of construction shall be pursuing the FIA’s Three Star Accreditation.

This announcement marks the first circuit in North America and third in the world to achieve accreditation under the FIA framework.

“As we look to a more sustainable future in both facility operations and the automotive sector, it is important that Oro Station be a leader in creating change,” said Geoffrey Campbell, Oro Station’s Managing Partner, “we intend to create a global example of environmental stewardship that allows for economic growth while creating a facility with positive environmental impacts.”

“I would like to commend Oro Station Motor Circuit for being awarded Environmental Accreditation by the FIA. This is a great achievement and an excellent example of an Ontario company investing in clean technology to help deliver both environmental and economic opportunities,” said David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “Supporting innovation and investment in clean technologies will help secure a cleaner, more prosperous Ontario – now and for generations to come.”

“Having a world-class motor facility in Oro-Medonte is an incredible achievement, both for the future of the sport and the industry,” said Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie – Springwater – Oro-Medonte. “To have this facility recognized with the FIA Environmental Accreditation is simply incredible. Oro Station Motor Circuit continues to prove that the future of the motorsport industry and environmentalism can work hand in hand to create a better future for all.”

Oro Station has entered into agreements with several electric vehicle and hydrogen engineering firms that will play a pivotal role in the development of alternative fuels and driving sustainability for Ontario’s automotive future from their new home in Oro-Medonte.