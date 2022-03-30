Applications open for second annual Rod Campbell Award

After a successful launch to the Rod Campbell Award in March of 2021, the program returns for a second consecutive year. With the application process now open, the 2022 Rod Campbell Award winner will receive six to eight weeks of paid apprenticeship work with a variety of motorsports entities run by Campbell’s proteges and a hopeful career in the world of motorsports similar to 2021 recipient, Cedric Burkhardt.

“We are very excited to launch the Rod Campbell Award for the second year in a row,” expressed motorsports executive Jeff Swoboda. “Last year’s recipient earned a wealth of knowledge and experience and now is employed in a top marketing position in the world of motorsports. Applicants should be in the ages of 18-23 with an aspiration to work in the motorsports / mobility fields of marketing, public relations, sponsorship, or business development.”

Burkhardt, the 2021 Rod Campbell Award winner, has secured a position managing Topcon’s motorsports marketing program in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tire, the top rung in the Road to Indy ladder program and one step away from the NTT IndyCar Series. Rubbing elbows with some of the industry’s top players, the Rod Campbell Award opened many doors, and contacts for Burkhardt.

“The Rod Campbell Award is more than just an award, it serves as a golden ticket into racing, giving you a small leg up over the competition,” explained Burkhardt. “But as is with everything you must work for it. Being selected as the winner not only means all those on the selection committee like you, but it means that they can see you making a profound impact on the world of racing. The award allows you to go boldly into this industry that is notorious for chewing people up and knowing you have some of the industry’s best and most successful people already in your corner. What the Rod Campbell Award really gives you is those relationships, ones that are invaluable both personally and professionally, and ones you can lean on to figure out this unique industry.

“The Rod Campbell award was something that had a profound impact on my life. I know this is cliche to say, but the award and those involved with it have been instrumental in helping me in my motorsports journey.”

With Rod Campbell Award applications now open, the deadline to complete the process is set for April 19, 2022, with a winner announced shortly after that date.

Click here to apply

Passing away in March 2020, Rod Campbell (pictured center, top) left behind a legacy that will be difficult to rival. Not only the success that he achieved personally, but the large number of people that he mentored and launched into their own orbits of business success. A founding group of Sean Jones (7R Events, Bryan Herta Autosport, Steinbrenner Racing), Townsend Bell (NBC Sports, Short Shoot TV), Jeff Swoboda (BHA, Luftgekuhlt, Short Shoot), Jason Campbell (Canadian International Auto Show), David Scheinberg (Campbell Marketing & Communications), Steve Madincea (Fantastec), Chris Lencheski (Phoenicia Sport) and Paul Pfanner (Racer Media & Communications) hope to continue Rod’s legacy for years to come with the Rod Campbell Award.

Application Process: Requirements: Ages: 18-23 Pursuing a career in the fields of automotive or motorsports journalism, public relations, marketing, sales, business development, or sponsorship.

Launch Date: Award winners picked by April 19 of 2022, with work commencing in the first week of May 2022.