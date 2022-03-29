NASCAR suspends three 23XI crew members over COTA infraction

As expected, three team members from 23XI Racing have been suspended after a wheel came off Darrell Wallace Jr.’s Toyota last Sunday at Circuit of the Americas.

Crew chief Bootie Barker, Caleb Dirks (jack man) and Adam Riley (rear tire changer) have been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series races. Those events are Richmond Raceway (April 3), Martinsville Speedway (April 9), Bristol Motor Speedway dirt (April 17), and Talladega Superspeedway (April 24).

The left rear wheel came off Wallace’s No. 23 car on lap 45, bringing out a caution in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Once off the car, wheel bounced over a guardrail, hit a chain link fence and bounced back onto the racetrack.

Wallace was towed back to pit road and did not finish the race. He finished 38th.

23XI is the fifth team to be penalized for a wheel coming off this season. Previously penalized were The Money Team Racing, Kaulig Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and Spire Motorsports.