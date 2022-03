The latest in our series of “SCCA U” episodes is a deep dive into what you need to do for your first autocross event. We talk about everything from what to do the weekend before the event, to how to register, go through tech, track walks and your first runs. Brian Mason is a long-time autocrosser and a wealth of knowledge. This episode isn’t just for newbies… even seasoned solo drivers might get some good ideas.

Listen below or click here.