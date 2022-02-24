SpeedTour confirms streaming platforms for 2022

SpeedTour TV has confirmed its streaming platforms and calendar of events for the 2022 race season. Fans will be able to watch free coverage from at least 10 SpeedTour events throughout the year, with streams showing free on YouTube, social media and the newly developed SpeedTour.TV website.

Coverage from SpeedTour.TV kicks off this weekend during the Sebring SpeedTour, with live racing available on both Saturday and Sunday, February 26-27. Fans can watch the full day of coverage at YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV or on SpeedTour.TV. Live coverage and highlights from each individual series can be found on the series’ respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

Additional SpeedTour events set to broadcast include: Charlotte SpeedTour (March 19-20), Atlanta SpeedTour (March 26-27), Trans Am SpeedFest at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (April 23-24), Sonoma SpeedTour (April 30-May 1), Trans Am Memorial Day Classic at Lime Rock Park (May 28-30), Mid-Ohio SpeedTour (June 25-26), Watkins Glen SpeedTour (September 10-11), VIR SpeedTour (October 8-9), and the Austin SpeedTour (November 5-6).

To receive notifications whenever SpeedTourTV goes live and about new videos, subscribe to SpeedTourTV on YouTube, click the bell icon and select “All.”