PODCAST INTERVIEW: William Byron

Time in the NASCAR Cup Series has flown by for William Byron, now a fifth-year driver who feels he’s in a good place with everything around him. As this week’s guest on The Racing Writer’s Podcast, Byron discusses:
• How the pandemic felt like a gap year
• Thoughts on his progression from rookie to now
• Being critical of himself
• Getting better with his car feedback and having to get over the fear of being wrong
• Maturing as a Cup Series driver over the years
• How long it took to get comfortable in the series and the toughness of the top level
• Bitterness over only winning once in 2021
• Dealing with so much change around him in four years
• Frustration in racing a teammate versus someone else in the field
• The most frustrating thing as a driver
• The weirdness of driver introductions
• How comfortable he’s getting in Next Gen and if there’s anything he’s had to change driving-wise
