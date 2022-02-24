PODCAST INTERVIEW: William Byron

Time in the NASCAR Cup Series has flown by for William Byron, now a fifth-year driver who feels he’s in a good place with everything around him. As this week’s guest on The Racing Writer’s Podcast, Byron discusses:

• How the pandemic felt like a gap year

• Thoughts on his progression from rookie to now

• Being critical of himself

• Getting better with his car feedback and having to get over the fear of being wrong

• Maturing as a Cup Series driver over the years

• How long it took to get comfortable in the series and the toughness of the top level

• Bitterness over only winning once in 2021

• Dealing with so much change around him in four years

• Frustration in racing a teammate versus someone else in the field

• The most frustrating thing as a driver

• The weirdness of driver introductions

• How comfortable he’s getting in Next Gen and if there’s anything he’s had to change driving-wise