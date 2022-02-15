Forward steps important for FIA’s integrity - Ben Sulayem

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says it is important for the governing body’s integrity that it moves forward with positive changes following the latest Formula 1 Commission meeting.

Monday’s meeting in London brought the FIA, F1 and all 10 teams together to discuss the analysis into last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as well as to approve changes to the sporting regulations related to the Sprint and points awarded for shortened races. The Abu Dhabi analysis was the main focal point, but did not result in specific solutions – something the FIA promises will follow in the coming days – but Ben Sulayem said he recognizes the importance of proactive steps.

“We agreed on certain things, and the analysis is still going on but it will come soon,” Ben Sulayem told Sky Sports. “There was a good discussion there, so we will see.

“Information will be announced, but definitely the integrity of the FIA will always be intact. I’m elected to do that, but also to have a fair motorsport – that’s my duty. So it was a very good meeting, we went through a lot of important things for the season so I expect a good Formula 1 season.

“We can only go forward. This is important for the FIA – for the integrity of the FIA – and for the sport. So we can only improve the future.”

The decisions taken at the meeting need to be ratified by the World Motor Sport Council on March 18 ahead of the first race in Bahrain, but the FIA is expected to announce more regarding a restructuring of race control in the next week.