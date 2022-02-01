SCCA Runoffs adds virtual championship with iRacing

iRacing’s sim racing platform regularly hosts Special Events on its calendar, and in 2022 those special events will include the iRacing SCCA Runoffs.

Utilizing the Super Session model, drivers will have the opportunity to qualify for the iRacing SCCA Runoffs throughout the week of October 17-21, 2022, before the top qualifiers strap in over the course of a marathon eight-hour broadcast day on Saturday, October 22.

“The SCCA Runoffs is one of the most prestigious events in American road racing, and we’re excited to officially add it to the iRacing special event schedule in 2022,” said Kevin Bobbitt, director of marketing at iRacing. “Giving our racers another opportunity to compete in top-level virtual road racing, while offering them a completely different slate of cars from the norm to race with, is an incredible proposition, and we can’t wait to see who takes the victory across our largest special event vehicle lineup ever!”

As in the real world, the iRacing SCCA Runoffs will be held at VIRginia International Raceway, and the eight competing classes will similarly be modeled after vehicles that take part in the Runoffs every year. Sessions in each class will be held once every four hours from Monday-Friday, with all drivers holding a D class road license or above eligible to race and earn their way into the Super Sessions. All races will be 35 minutes in length.

“So many of our active Runoffs drivers turn to iRacing to prep for the event, and many more enthusiasts want to be there but can’t,” Eric Prill, SCCA Vice President, Road Racing, said. “This opens the door to introduce the Runoffs and its legendary winners, from Skip Barber, Roger Penske, Mark Donohue and Bobby Rahal to contemporary winners like Graham Rahal, Preston Pardus, Andrew Aquilante and Ernie Francis, Jr., to an even wider audience. We’re looking forward to both the SCCA National Championship Runoffs and the virtual iRacing Runoffs at VIR this fall.”

iRacing Classes

The eight competing classes, and their full schedule of Super Sessions coming on Saturday, October 22, are as follows. All Super Sessions will be broadcast in succession on iRacing social media channels:

Time (ET) Class Name iRacing Vehicle(s) 10:00 AM Formula Vee Formula Vee 11:00 AM Spec Racer Ford Spec Racer Ford 12:00 PM Miata Global Mazda MX-5 Cup 1:00 PM GT1 GT1 vehicles 2:00 PM Formula USF2000 3:00 PM GTX GT4 vehicles 4:00 PM American Sedan Ford Mustang FR500S 5:00 PM GT2 Touring Car vehicles

Real-World Runoffs

The real-world SCCA Runoffs return to VIRginia International Raceway for the first time in three years, September 24-October 2, 2022, for the first of two back-to-back years at the famed east coast circuit. More information on the real-world Runoffs can be found at SCCA.com/Runoffs.