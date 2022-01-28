Bourdais tops final Rolex 24 practice for Cadillac Racing

The final practice session before the start of the Rolex 24 At Daytona is in the books, and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams had good enough conditions, with only a bit of mist falling on occasion, to set some representative times if they chose.

Sebastien Bourdais was quickest overall and in DPi in the No. 01 Ganassi-run Cadillac Racing entry with a 1m34.732s lap, followed by Loic Duval in the No. 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac (+0.363s) and Jose Maria Lopez in the No. 48 Ally Cadillac (+0.503s). Every Cadillac was ahead of the Acuras, a reversal of most sessions from last weekend’s Roar.

United Autosports was at the top of the LMP2 field, courtesy of Phil Hanson in the No. 22 ORECA with a 1m37.639s lap. Rasmus Lindh was quickest in LMP3, turning a 1m44.015s in the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier that’s on the class pole for the 24.

The No. 63 TR3 Racing, the GTD Pro pole-sitting car, took its rather customary place at the top of the time sheet, Mirko Bortolotti just missing the 45s with a 1m46.085s lap. Julien Andlauer in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche that finished second in the qualifying race (but will start eighth due to penalties) was next, 0.249s back. Lexus posted a top-three time by Jack Hawksworth in the No 14 VasserSullivan machine, 0.287s back of Bortolotti.

The sole stoppage came as a result of the Alex Riberas pulling the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin GT3 to a stop on the backstretch with 10 minutes left in the session. Riberas reported an electronics problem.

Jan Heylen, fastest man in GTD on the first day of the Roar, was quick again in the No 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche with a 1m46.399s lap, the fourth-fastest time among all GTD cars. Raffaele Marciello was second in the No 75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG that has been near the top for the duration of the event, 0.286s short of Heylen. Michael de Quesada was third, putting the Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-AMG near the top with a 1m46.856s lap.

RESULTS