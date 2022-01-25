2022 Track Night in America schedule released

A new year, a new you, and a new line around your favorite race track? With SCCA’s Track Night in America Driven by Tire Rack, all of that and more is possible for anyone – especially you!

North America’s favorite and easiest way to get your street car on track at a pace you feel comfortable with is back again in 2022, with more than 30 tracks and 150 opportunities to get onto the racetrack in a safe, welcoming and fun environment. As always, all you need is a running street-legal car, a valid driver’s license, be over the age of 18, and an approved helmet.

As always, the Track Night schedule is going to feature a unique mix of tracks. Some, like Daytona International Speedway, Virginia International Raceway, Lime Rock, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and Sebring International Raceway are bucket list tracks for race fans and professional drivers alike. Others, like Dominion Raceway, MotorSport Ranch, Nelson Ledges or Blackhawk Farms are local tracks with an amazingly fun layout that are hidden gems beyond those in the know. Either way, there’s almost certainly an event near you!

Did we mention all of this is affordable? While entries vary slightly per track and location (premier events and bigger tracks are slightly more, some locations even lower the price!), it’s safe to plan on approximately $160 per event. That gets you three 20-minute sessions in the KONI Novice Experience, Intermediate or Advanced group, depending on your comfort level, plus pace laps and support from the SCCA team of driver coaches and administrators on site. In short, it’s everything you need for the time of your life!

And while an SCCA annual membership is not required for Track Night in America events, it does give you a $15 discount every time you register – even more than past seasons. The membership would pay for itself in just a few events, so why not join?

So what’s new?

What’s new? Anything else just feels greedy! But, since you asked, we do have a few tricks up our sleeves in 2022.

First, all of our events on the Daytona road course have exceeded expectations and demand. To help that, we’re doubling our events at the “World Center of Racing.” Daytona will be featured on a pair of back-to-back days; May 5 and 6 and August 4 and 5.

And for more fun, several Track Night in America events this season will be held in conjunction with Time Trials National Tour and the new SCCA Enduro Racing Series. Why is that a big deal? Because Time Trials is an excellent place for Track Night enthusiasts to test their skills against the clock, and Time Trials events can help drivers earn their SCCA Enduro license if they want to go even further and begin wheel to wheel racing!

If you’re not ready to jump fully into the Time Trials world but want to learn more (or you can’t take a weekday off!), there are four weekends this year where Track Night in America will have on-track sessions at a Time Trials National Tour. That’s a great place to learn about Time Trials from the comfort of the format you are used to!

Yeah, but what about the rest of us?

Oh, you want the full schedule and list of tracks? We’ve got a taste for you. Please note that filling in a schedule and working closely with a track is part of a larger puzzle, so more dates or tracks may be added later – but for now, the following dates are on the schedule!

Dates marked with an asterisk are tentative.

Atlanta Motorsports Park, Dawsonville, GA, March 16, April 13, June 8, July 6, August 24, September 21

Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, CA, May 14, June 18, September 10, November 12

Blackhawk Farms Raceway, South Beloit, IL, May 10, June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14

Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, MN, May 27*, September 2*

Carolina Motorsports Park, Kershaw, SC, April 7, May 19, June 23, October 6

Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC, March 15, April 26, June 2, July 7, August 3

Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount, MN, May 6*, June 3*, June 24, July 22*, August 11*, September 16

Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL, May 5, May 6, August 4, August 5

Dominion Raceway, Thornburg, VA, May 4, June 2, June 30, August 4, October 6

Eagles Canyon Raceway, Decatur, TX, March 22, May 10, September 13

GingerMan Raceway, South Haven, MI, May 19, June 16, August 11, September 15

Harris Hill Raceway, San Marcos, TX, March 16, April 13, May 4, June 8, September 14, October 12, November 2

Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, KS, April 28, May 20, June 16, July 21, August 18, September 20, October 13

High Plains Raceway, Deer Trail, CO, June 22, August 24

Lime Rock Park, Lakeville, CT, June 8, June 9, August 11, September 16

Memphis International Raceway, Millington, TN, TBD

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA, May 5, May 19*, June 21, July 22

MotorSport Ranch, Cresson, TX, April 12, June 7, October 11

Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, TN, April 27, July 28

Nelson Ledges Road Course, Garrettsville, OH, May 20, June 22, July 13, August 10

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH, May 12, August 4

New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ, April 27, May 25, June 22, July 20, August 17, September 21

NOLA Motorsports Park, Avondale, LA, April 7, October 13

Palm Beach International Raceway, Jupiter, FL, February 8, March 8, April 12, May 24, September 13, October 11, November 15

Palmer Motorsports Park, Ware, MA, June 16, September 8

Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain, CO, July 29, September 15

Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, PA, April 26, May 10, June 1, June 29, July 27, August 26, September 20, October 12

Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA, April 21, May 17, June 14, July 7, August 10, September 15

Portland International Raceway, Portland, OR, April 15, May 3, May 27, July 5, August 2

Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, WA, April 28, May 26, June 14, July 12, August 8, September 20

Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, FL, April 1, June 16, October 27

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, Thompson, CT, April 19, May 5, May 24, June 30, July 11, July 26, August 9, August 30, September 22, October 12

Thunderhill Raceway Park, Willows, CA, March 17, April 21, May 12, June 9, August 25, September 29

VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, VA, August 18, September 1

Awesome! When Do I Start?

The March and April events will open on February 1st at Noon EST, so be ready to log into TrackNightInAmerica.com and sign up then!

See you at the track!