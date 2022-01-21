Crawford switches to Prema for second FIA F3 season

Jak Crawford has switched to powerhouse team Prema for his second full season in the competitive FIA Formula 3 championship in 2022.

Crawford, who will turn 17 on May 2, returns to the category as part of his program for the Red Bull Junior team.

Ahead of his F3 campaign, the Texan will contest the Formula Regional Asian Championship, which runs a 15-race schedule over the course of five consecutive weekends – all in the United Arab Emirates.

“I’m very excited to be joining Prema for a second season of FIA F3 as well as contesting the Formula Regional Asian Championship with them,” Crawford said. “I am very much looking forward to building on what I learned last year in my rookie season, and hoping to emulate the success that other drivers have had with the team in the past. FIA F3 will be the main focus for me this year and I am eager to get the season underway.”

The FIA F3 season begins on March 17-19 in Sakhir.

Crawford ran the full Formula 3 season in 2021 with British team Hitech. The youngest driver in the series, he placed second in the opening race of the Spa weekend, and also scored points in all three races at Zandvoort.

After missing the opening two races of the Euroformula Open campaign, Crawford celebrated his 16th birthday with a sixth-place finish to wrap up the Portimao weekend. Although missing an additional two rounds due to FIA F3 schedule conflicts, he finished third in the championship. Crawford won eight of 16 races in the No. 52 Team Motopark Dallara, as well as claiming four poles and 12 fastest laps.