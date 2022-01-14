2021 SCCA Solo Triad Award winners

Created in 2009 to recognize driver excellence through the course of a competition season, the Solo Triad is one of the most difficult awards to earn in SCCA competition. Past winners include David & Kim Whitener, Mark Madarash, Shelly Monfort and a veritable list of who’s who in Solo National competition. Although the criteria have varied a bit over the years, a Solo Triad Award is earned through a triad of accomplishments.

1st – A driver must be victorious at the Tire Rack Solo Nationals.

2nd – They had to win a Tire Rack Championship Tour event in the same class, where at least three other drivers were competing.

3rd – They had to claim a win at either a second Championship Tour with at least three drivers competing, or a Tire Rack ProSolo, in the same class (or an equivalent class at a ProSolo), with at least five drivers competing.

Ladies could substitute a Ladies Index win for a Tour or ProSolo win if their class didn’t meet the size requirement at that event. Another factor in 2021 was the trio of events following Nationals. The Championship Tours in Charlotte, NC and Moultrie, GA along with the ProSolo in Beeville, TX gave competitors three additional chances to secure the award.

If it sounds hard, that’s because it is. Winning a Solo Triad requires commitment and excellence throughout the entire season. A single “off” day often makes all of the difference. Yet, 19 very skilled drivers pulled it off in 2021.

The 2021 Solo Triad winners are as follows:

– Charles Krampert; Huntsville, AL; Tennessee Valley Region, A Street

– Win-hou “Tony” Chow; Dublin, OH; Northwestern Ohio Region, B Street

– Mark Scroggs; Buckeye, AZ; San Francisco Region, C Street

– Alex Piehl; Pittsburgh, PA; Steel Cities Region, D Street

– Stephanie Reynoso; Austin, TX; Lone Star Region, D Street Ladies

– Cindy Duncan; Lanesville, IN; Central Kentucky Region, F Street Ladies

– John Azevedo; Elmhurst, IL; Chicago Region, G Street

– Jennifer Bedell; Hillsborough, NC; North Carolina Region, Solo Spec Coupe Ladies

– Grant Reeve; Sturbridge, MA; New England Region, Super Street R

– Michael Carpenter; Draper, UT; Utah Region, Street Touring Ultra

– Billy Davis; Orion, MI; New England Region, Street Touring Roadster

– David Whitener; Fort Worth, TX; Texas Region, Street Touring Sport

– Steve Oblenes; Norco, CA; Cal Club Region, D Street Prepared

– Jeff Wong; Waddell, AZ; Arizona Region, E Street Prepared

– Eric Anderson; Knoxville, TN; Tennessee Region, Super Street Modified

– Tracy Lewis; Tallahassee, FL; Red Hills Region, C Prepared Ladies

– Todd Roberts; Austin, TX; Lone Star Region, D Prepared

– Patrick Washburn; Wausau, WI; Milwaukee Region, E Prepared

– Jeff Kiesel; Poway, CA; Cal Club, E Modified

Solo Triad winners receive a special trophy, and their names are entered into a drawing where one lucky person receives a free SCCA Lifetime Membership. The winner of that drawing for 2021 is David Whitener.

Congratulations to all the accomplished 2021 Solo Triad recipients! Watch for an announcement on the 2022 criteria, coming soon.