Baja 1000 special airs Sunday night on ESPN2

Coverage of the four-race 2021 SCORE World Desert Championship continues on ESPN2 this Sunday, January 9, with the premier of multiple airings of the BFGoodrich Tires 54th SCORE Baja 1000, presented by 4 Wheel Parts.

The one-hour special of the race will be telecast on the “World of X Games” show at 11 p.m. ET. Check local listings to confirm the time in your region.

Rat Sult, who has been the lead announcer for SCORE live streaming from its races since 2016, will host the telecast. Co-producing the show with SCORE is BCII TV of Los Angeles. Bud Brutsman is the executive producer.