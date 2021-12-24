Inside the SCCA, with Dorsey Schroeder

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

December 24, 2021

On this episode of “Inside the SCCA,” I chat with SCCA Hall of Famer Dorsey Schroeder. The SCCA HoF website says anyone who knows Dorsey has a story about Dorsey. That’s so true… Dorsey tells some stories, shares some go-fast tips, and I tell a few Dorsey stories of my own.

