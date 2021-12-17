Chattanooga Motorcar Festival announces 2022 dates

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival has announced that the third annual Festival will take place on October 14-16, 2022.

The 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival proved to be another success for the Fifty Plus Foundation, Inc., under whose aegis the event was created, led by event founder Byron DeFoor. After an auspicious launching of the Festival in 2019 and missing 2020 because of the pandemic, the Festival returned in 2021 to greet more than 20,000 attendees to the three-day affair which included a Concours d’Elegance, a road rallye through the Tennessee countryside, an all-new purpose-built approximate two-mile racetrack hosting vintage and historic racing through the streets of the “Scenic City,” a Mecum Auctions event, and many more family-friendly activities.

The proceeds from the Festival helped support Alzheimer’s and neuroscience research.

“We are not only pleased with the success of this year’s Festival, we’re proud to announce that the Festival will return in 2022 on October 14-16,” said DeFoor. “October is a perfect time to visit Chattanooga and enjoy the mild fall climate and all the exciting activities the Festival provides.”

DeFoor added, “Our plans for 2022 include not only the core events that we’ve established since 2019, such as the Concours d’Elegance, the rallye and racing vintage, historic and even contemporary race cars on our uniquely designed racetrack, but many more fan- and family-friendly activities.”

The Best in Show at the 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival’s Concours d’Elegance was the 1967 Ferrari 275GTB/4 N.A.R.T. Spider from Rare Wheels Collection, pictured above.