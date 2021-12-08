Hunter-Reay staying hopeful in IndyCar ride quest

Ryan Hunter-Reay isn’t sure where or when he’ll be driving next year in the NTT IndyCar Series, but he hasn’t stopped working on finding a new home. Nor has the 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner slowed his ongoing charitable efforts after leaving Andretti Autosport.

Speaking from the latest Racing For Cancer fundraiser, Hunter-Reay says he’s keeping busy with fundraising while working the phone to develop options to do as many races as possible next season.

“We’re at Homestead right now for Racing For Cancer, and my buddy James Hinchcliffe is with us again; we’ve had these ‘driving experience’ fundraisers at Laguna Seca four times, Palm Beach once, and now this one,” he told RACER. “Everybody’s really proud here with the support that’s been given for the charity; we’re right at $5 million that’s been raised since we started Racing For Cancer.

“I’m working on some options for next year, but I’m not overly stressed about it. We’ll find the right situation. There’s several different options in play.”

It’s believed Hunter-Reay was on pole position to join Ed Carpenter Racing for the road and street courses in the No. 20 Chevy — and in a third ECR entry for the Indy 500 — until the Air Force chose to leave the team. While there aren’t many part- or full-time seats left to fill, Hunter-Reay is focused on putting together something for the month of May and then building his schedule outwards around Indianapolis, where he has six finishes inside the top 10.

“I obviously want to be full-time in IndyCar, but that’s not something I can control, so we’re pushing hard for the best Indy 500 program we can make happen,” he said. “We’re also working on some things in IMSA, so there’s a lot going on right now.”