GT Celebration to end 2022 season at COTA

When GT Celebration visited the Circuit of the Americas for the first time in 2021, the praise and fanfare from the drivers was immediate. In 2022, GT Celebration will once again be racing on the circuit that is now an annual stop for F1, IndyCar and NASCAR.

The series will be holding its season finale at the venue on September 9-11, while the event in Utah before the finale has been moved up by one week to August 12-14. See the full calendar below, and click here to learn more about how to join the grid.