Westcott returns to GT Celebration in 2022

Fresh off the 2021 GT Celebration series championship win in the GT-3 RED class, TruSpeed AutoSport driver Kevin Westcott reflects on 2021, and what he’s excited about in 2022.

Westcott has competed with the GTC series since the first season, but he’s been a car guy his whole life. It all started when he was a young kid. However, he didn’t get into racing until the early 2000s when he participated in a corporate event at Skip Barber Racing School at the world-famous Laguna Seca track. During the racing school, Westcott got seat time in a few different formula race cars, and it didn’t take long to get fully hooked. Soon after he started to explore where else he could get on track and found his way into club racing.

In 2000, he bought a Porsche 996 as his first club racing car and enjoyed all it could do on a track. Racing took a pause when he started a family, but that hiatus did not last long, as motorsports has quickly become a family passion for the Westcotts. His daughter especially shares his passion for racing and currently competes in the local SoCal karting series on her way up in competition, and you can find Westcott helping her on the weekends.

When The Thermal Club opened about eight years ago he decided to join, but this time in the more capable Porsche Cup Car. He enjoyed racing the Porsche until he eventually wanted an GT3-level car and purchased an Audi R8. He just didn’t have a place to race it yet. That was until GT Celebration launched its first season in 2020 and he found the perfect environment to compete.

“GTC is the series for me because I just enjoy driving with similar drivers,” Westcott said. “There is good, healthy competition and we’re all having so much fun racing against each other. Most drivers in the paddock have their own careers and this is where they can just enjoy racing at some cool places.”

This season, Westcott and teammate Jim Slavik led the class with a one-two finish at the season finale race at Sonoma Raceway. That was also the race win that sealed the 2021 series championship for Kevin, another feat he is aiming for in 2022, but this time in a new car. After many great years and races, he has sold his Audi R8 and is looking to run another GT3 car for the 2022 season where he gets to race on a bucket list track: VIR.

Looking ahead to 2022, Westcott will be back with the TruSpeed AutoSport team. Tyler Tadevic, owner of TruSpeed AutoSport has been developing winning teams for over 25 years. “I really enjoy competing with Tyler and the TruSpeed team. I’ve been racing with my teammate Jim for years and can’t wait for 2022.” said Westcott.

Kevin currently resides in Laguna Beach, California. When he isn’t at the race track you will find he and his wife traveling to SCUBA dive around the world which is a shared passion of theirs.