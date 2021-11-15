In-Car: O'Ward drives Hakkinen's 1998 McLaren MP4-13A at Velocity

Ride with Arrow McLaren SP’s NTT IndyCar Series star Pato O’Ward as he turns his first two laps in a Formula 1 car, which also happens to be Mika Hakkinen’s 1998 world championship-winning McLaren MP4-13A powered by a screaming 3.0-liter Mercedes-Benz V10.

O’Ward’s best lap, a 1m10.3s tour of the Velocity Invitational event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, eclipsed his 1m11.2s lap from September where he qualified the No. 5 AMSP Chevy sixth on the grid for the penultimate IndyCar race of 2021.