Evernham joins speaker roster for Online Race Industry Week

Ray Evernham has joined the list of featured webinar speakers for EPARTRADE’s 2nd Annual Online Race Industry Week, Nov 29 – Dec 3, 2021.

Evernham cofounded the Camping World SRX Series, which just celebrated its inaugural season. He has more than four decades of experience in the automotive and racing industries and has also held many roles in the television industry, including serving as a NASCAR analyst for SPEED, ESPN, ABC, FOX and NBC.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register. There is no charge to attend.

For more information, click here.