GT Celebration to feature East and West Coast Championships in 2022

GT Celebration presented with Pirelli was founded on the premise that sports cars from across the FIA GT3 and GT4 spectrum could find a way to the racetrack in the hands of high-level amateur drivers looking for a place to compete just for the fun of it. Everything about the series focuses on unabashedly enjoying the spirit and camaraderie of sports car racing in a supportive and welcoming atmosphere.

Looking to keep things fresh and add more excitement, GT Celebration tweaked the 2022 season format. Car class structure remains as in 2021 to include GT-3 RED for recent model FIA GT3 cars as old as 2014. Some newer racecars like the KTM X-Bow and the Dallara EXP are also eligible to enter this class. The GT-3 YELLOW class is for cars 2013 and older, plus former Ferrari Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Porsche GT America and 997 RSR cars. There is also a GT-4 class for RACB (Royal Automobile Club of Belgium) homologated GT4 cars along with the PC class for first generation LMP3 based cars. Plentiful track time totaling close to five hours per event also remains as one of the many attributes that makes the series so appealing to amateur drivers.

New for 2022 are separate east and west coast championships along with an overall championship made possible by a schedule that now features the return of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and a new addition in the form of VIR along with returning events at Sonoma Raceway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and Utah Motorsports Park. A venue for the September finale, which will be mandatory to be eligible for the east and west coast championships along with the overall championship, will be announced at a later date. All of the events in 2022 can function as standalone events.

“Heading into 2022, we are excited to lead our own schedule at some of the best tracks in the country and create a full motorsports event weekend for our drivers,” says Rob Morgan, CEO and Founder of GT Celebration. “In addition to the abundant track time, we will be integrating our sponsors into the action, adding new run groups and opening up some track time for less experienced drivers to get up to speed.”

Being standalone events has obvious benefits for GT Celebration such as more flexibility in run group scheduling to ensure everyone gets their full allotment of track time. It also has opened the door to greater community and spectator involvement.

“We had a great group of drivers and teams join us to race in 2021 for a full schedule,” says Nick Lester, Series Technical Director. “We also received a lot of interest from the local community to spectate the action up close and be part of the race weekend. We are looking forward to expanding that concept to turn GT Celebration race weekends into fun, exciting spectator events.”

The 2022 season kicks off with an exclusive test at Buttonwillow Raceway in February before the season gets underway in earnest with two west coast events at Sonoma Raceway and Laguna Seca. GT Celebration then heads east for rounds at Road Atlanta and VIR followed by a summer swing through the upper midwest at Road America and the inter-mountain west at Utah Motorsports Park. A marquee venue for the grand finale will be announced separately.

For more information, visit gtcelebration.com or email here.