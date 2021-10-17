Ricciardo to test Earnhardt’s 1984 Chevy at USGP

Daniel Ricciardo will test Dale Earnhardt’s 1984 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR Cup Series car at next weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown promised Ricciardo a test in the No. 3 Chevy when he scored his first podium for the team, as Earnhardt was the Australian’s idol growing up. The deal was struck at the start of this season and Ricciardo duly delivered in style in Monza, winning the Italian Grand Prix as McLaren secured a one-two finish.

Ricciardo will now get the chance to drive Earnhardt’s car during the USGP weekend at Circuit of The Americas, in front of a sell-out crowd in Austin.

There are three NASCAR demonstrations scheduled for the race weekend, with one taking place immediately after FP1 on Friday and the following two on Saturday and Sunday mornings respectively. It is not yet confirmed if Ricciardo will be taking part in one of the latter two demos or if he will take the car out on Thursday, when there is no Formula 1 running and limited track activity.

Brown has made a habit of giving his drivers incentives for milestone results, with Pato O’Ward earning himself a Formula 1 test in Abu Dhabi later this year for winning his first IndyCar race, achieving the feat at Texas Motor Speedway in May.