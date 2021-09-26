VIDEO: Long Beach Sunday report with Sebastien Bourdais

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

It’s the final ‘Hamburger and French Fry Show’ of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season where Colton Herta won the race, Alex Palou won the championship, and our man Sebastien Bourdais rallied back from 28th and last to place eighth for A.J. Foyt Racing.

