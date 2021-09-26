VIDEO: Long Beach Sunday report with Sebastien Bourdais

It’s the final ‘Hamburger and French Fry Show’ of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season where Colton Herta won the race, Alex Palou won the championship, and our man Sebastien Bourdais rallied back from 28th and last to place eighth for A.J. Foyt Racing.
NASCAR 38m ago
Harvick's crew chief suspended after Vegas lug nut infraction
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers will be suspended for next weekend’s race because of a lug nut infraction after the (…)
NASCAR 50m ago
Larson fights back for 10th after 'poor execution' derails night
Kyle Larson fought back to “an OK” 10th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after looking like one of the strongest cars early on. (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Hamlin rolls to Vegas victory
Denny Hamlin picked up another opening-round win in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a dominant performance Sunday night at Las Vegas (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
'I don't know what they saw, but Ganassi trusted me' - Palou
Alex Palou still doesn’t know what exactly Chip Ganassi saw in him when he decided to hire him to drive the team’s No.10 car for the (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Winning Long Beach 'a big one for me' - Herta
Colton Herta has been visiting Long Beach for almost as long as he’s been breathing, and on Sunday, he rebounded from a frustrating (…)
Trans Am 4hr ago
Matos clinches second TA2 championship at VIR
Rafa Matos fought to his fifth TA2 victory of the season Sunday in Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli action Virginia International (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
McLaughlin captures IndyCar Rookie of the Year honors
Scott McLaughlin had to wait longer than he might have expected to secure IndyCar’s 2021 Rookie of the Year honors given that main (…)
NHRA 5hr ago
Hagan, S. Torrence among winners at Midwest Nationals
It was a day for defending world champions in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway, as (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
Palou wins IndyCar title; Herta takes Long Beach victory
Alex Palou added his name to the ranks of NTT IndyCar Series champions while Colton Herta claimed an extraordinary race win in an eventful (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
Byron, Truex will start from rear after failing pre-race inspection
NASCAR Cup Series playoff contenders William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. will start at the rear of the field Sunday night at Las Vegas (…)
Comments