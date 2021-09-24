VIDEO: Long Beach Friday report with Sebastien Bourdais

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais and RACER’s Marshall Pruett host their ‘Hamburger & French Fry Show’ to recap Friday at Long Beach, where Colton Herta was fastest, Romain Grosjean signed with Andretti Autosport, and more gets discussed at the legendary street race.
NASCAR 1hr ago
Eckes leads historic 1-2-3-4 finish for ThorSport Racing
For the second consecutive week the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series crowned a first-time winner. Christian Eckes, a 20-year old New York (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Grosjean keeping 'sweet spot' with engineer Boisson in Andretti move
Of the many talents possessed by race engineer Olivier Boisson, the ability to make speed with his countrymen behind the steering wheel (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Hunter-Reay 'all smiles' ahead of final Andretti outing
There will be no trace of sadness or regret when Ryan Hunter-Reay suits up to drive Andretti Autosport’s No.28 DHL Honda for the final (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Nasr storms to Long Beach pole to lead 1-3 Cadillac lockout
In opening there was a Cadillac 1-2, in second practice there was a Cadillac 1-2-3, and the story of the day did not change in qualifying (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Toyota unveil new challenger for Truck Series starting in 2022
Toyota teams in the Camping World Truck Series will compete with the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro beginning next season, officials announced (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
Herta paces wild opening IndyCar practice at Long Beach
Colton Herta was fast, Alex Palou was fast, Pato O’Ward was frustrated, and about half the field spun: Long Beach rose to the (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
Nasr leads 1-2-3 Cadillac romp in second practice at Long Beach
Cadillac improved from its 1-2 finish in the morning practice session to a 1-2-3 in Free Practice 2 for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
MacNeil, WeatherTech Racing considering 2022 move to GTD Am
Cooper MacNeil and WeatherTech Racing are leaning towards GTD Am as opposed to GTD Pro for next year’s IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar (…)
IMSA 11hr ago
Nasr leads Cadillac sweep of first Long Beach IMSA practice
Cadillac re-asserted its familiar fast pace on the streets of Long Beach en route to a 1-2 sweep of Free Practice 1 for the IMSA (…)
IndyCar 11hr ago
Fewer private test days for IndyCar in 2022
The NTT IndyCar Series expects to reduce the number of private test days for its teams in 2022. At present, two open test days and five (…)
