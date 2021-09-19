Arrow renews McLaren partnership through 2028

Arrow Electronics will remain as the primary sponsor of the Arrow McLaren SP NTT IndyCar Series team through 2028. The agreement also includes a multi-year continuation of the relationship between Arrow and the McLaren Racing Formula 1 program, which recently scored its first victory in nearly a decade.

With Arrow’s existing commitment to the IndyCar team, the program has become a front-running force with championship contender and race winner Pato O’Ward leading its charge, and newcomer Felix Rosenqvist closing the season on a series of quality performances.

“I want to thank Arrow for the huge commitment through 2028, ,” said AMSP co-owner Ric Peterson. “That’s a long, long-term commitment in IndyCar.”

Having recently taken a controlling interest in AMSP and helped lead the McLaren F1 effort to better results, McLaren CEO Zak Brown is proud to see Arrow’s response to the company’s open-wheel success.

“Arrow Electronics is a valued partner of McLaren Racing across both our Formula 1 and IndyCar programs,” Brown said. “This long-term partnership extension is a great reflection of the strong relationship we have been building and the productivity of our partnership since the beginning in 2019. With our recent majority investment in Arrow McLaren SP and Arrow’s deep involvement in the team since 2015, our partnership is strengthened further as we progress on our common journey and shared ambitions to win together.”

Arrow CEO Mike Long is all-in with McLaren.

“When it comes to McLaren, we want to go faster, we want to win more, and that’s really why we’re all here,” he said. “And it’s really been a pleasure for us and a benefit for us.”