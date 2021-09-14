Photos: SVRA’s U.S. Vintage Grand Prix at Watkins Glen

With a spectacular fan turnout and perfect weather for the entirety of tlast weekend’s SVRA U.S. Vintage Grand Prix was quite a hit for spectators and racers alike. “Fan turnout was the biggest I’ve seen it in several years and the Alfa Romeo featured race was great,” reported VM columnist Burt “BS” Levy. A sentiment one could easily agree with given the large crowds on hand for Friday’s festival and reenactment. VM photographer Steve Rossini was also in Watkins Glen to take in the sights and provide visual treats for those of us unable to attend. Look for a full race report from Levy and more photos from Rossini in the Nov/Dec issue of Vintage Motorsport Magazine.

