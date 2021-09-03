Foley fired up by Road America SRO GT breakthrough

Robby Foley has had a lot of success with Bill Auberlen in Turner Motorsports’ BMW M6, and he and Michael Dinan dominated GT4 America SprintX last year. But moving to GT World Challenge America — in the Pro category no less — with the M6 had not produced the same level of achievement until he and Dinan scored their first win in the second race at Road America last weekend.

“As a team we’ve had a lot of success with the M6 over the years in IMSA competition,” said Foley. “But to get the first win for the team and Michael in GT World Challenge in a long time is a great feeling. The team has a long history in this championship, and we’ve had podiums, but no wins. To get the first one out of the way is great. I think we’re coming into a couple of tracks that are well suited to our car, so hopefully we can keep this momentum going and bring it to Watkins Glen.”

Next up for the series is Watkins Glen next weekend — a track where the BMW has had a lot of success, including a Turner Motorsports victory in the IMSA 6 Hour race a couple of months ago, so could prove another good venue for the team as it does its best to keep the K-PAX Lamborghinis from romping through the season. That track is followed by Sebring, another track where the team has a lot of data, albeit on a different tire than the Pirelli used in GT World Challenge, that other teams may not have. It’s also a track that Dinan hasn’t raced on, so there will be a steep learning curve despite the team’s experience.

Next year, Turner Motorsports will be retiring the M6 that it has been racing in both championships for six years now in favor of BMW’s new M4 GT3 car for 2022, which the manufacturer was showing off at Road America. Turner has plans to purchase at least two of the new cars.

“Our intent is to run in IMSA and in SRO next year with those cars,” explained team principal Will Turner. “I’m not positive about our driver line-up exactly yet — we’ve been riding this wave of success this year, so my phone is ringing, asking if we have any space in our programs for next year. That’s awesome, because as you know racing is full of highs and lows, so if the phone is ringing, we’re answering. So that might dictate what we do as well — if there are enough cars and enough demand, we’ll do whatever.

“I’m excited, because we’ve run the M6 for six years. I love it, but I have a love-hate relationship with it, because I don’t want to see that same car any more, I want something new!”