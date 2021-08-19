BMW unveils new M4 GT3

In what has become a recent tradition by auto manufacturers participating in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, BMW selected the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion as the venue to unveil its new-for-2022 M4 GT3 model.

Following Corvette Racing in 2013 and the revealing of its C7.R, and Acura in 2017 with its ARX-05 DPi, BMW Motorsport presented the long-awaited replacement for the M6 GT3 in the paddock at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca where an interested crowd of fans and racers descended upon the vehicle.

Among the technical changes and evolutions from the twin-turbo V8-powered M8 GT3 that has earned three IMSA GT Daytona wins this season in the hands of Turner Motorsport, the M4 GT3 makes use of a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder motor capable of making 590hp.

From an aerodynamic perspective, the M4 GT3 makes greater use of the front wheel wells to evacuate air and reduce the undesirable accumulation of high-pressure pockets by opening the bodywork behind the tires to increase venting. At the rear, larger ducting is visible atop the trunk, which directs air to and through a radiator.

Inside the cockpit, the M4 GT3 makes use of a Fanatec steering wheel — the same company that supplies sim racing steering wheels — that sits at the end of a telescoping steering column that it easier to adjust than its predecessor.

Among the more impressive items seen on the new BMW is the ornate “waterfall” exhaust outlet made by Akrapovic. With the motor’s exhaust routed out, up, and over the right side of the engine bay, the effort required to package the system, while adding heat and sound-reducing material in such a tight space, is an achievement on its own.

On top of receiving order inquiries from at least one IMSA GTD competitor at Monterey, multiple examples of the M4 GT3 are expected to bee seen next season in the WeatherTech Championship across the new GTD Pro class with a factory effort from BMW, and within its client base in the Pro-Am GTD category.