GT Celebration team profile: Speed Club

GT Celebration welcomes competitors of all abilities and all experience levels either individually or as part of a team. Series competitors come from all over the country, bringing several different manufacturers together to enjoy the track.

One of our newest additions to the GTC grid is Speed Club Racing. The team recently moved into a new race shop at the Motorsports Ranch racetrack just west of Dallas/Fort Worth and has its own McLaren 5705 GT4 prepared to the highest level and available for race weekend rental. Its team members boast well over a century of top-flight competition experience across IMSA, IndyCar and GT Racing. The location is ideal for the team to offer flexible testing opportunities on a variety of track configurations.

Speed Club Racing driver David Hale will compete in the remaining 2021 GT Celebration races at Utah Motorsports Park and Sonoma Raceway in a McLaren 570S GT4. Speed Club Racing. Hale decided to continue with the series having recently completed races at both COTA and Road America with positive results. The team will be going for the GT-4 championship.

Team principal Rex McDaniel feels GT Celebration is the ideal series to help develop the gentleman driver in a friendly yet competitive environment. Hale, who currently sits atop the GT-4 points standings, echoes McDaniel’s sentiments.

“I’ve competed hard in the business world for many years and I’m fortunate to be able to pursue my hobbies,” Hale said. “Over the years I’ve developed a strong interest in auto racing and a real affection for McLaren cars. So, when the opportunity popped up to purchase a GT4 and compete in a series like GT Celebration, I jumped on it. I knew it was a good fit for me.

“The Speed Club team has given me a great car every time I climb in and we’re gaining speed and producing competitive lap times with every session. I feel like I’ve got a real opportunity to develop my race craft here in GT Celebration and look forward to the final races of this season in preparation for a full 2022 GTC campaign.”

GT Celebration has two races remaining for the season — September 17-19 at Utah Motorsport Campus and October 15-17 at Sonoma Raceway. To find out more about the series or register for the events, click here.