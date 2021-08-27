Gasly secure about his future after Perez news

Pierre Gasly says he knew Red Bull Racing was happy with the balance from the pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, with the latter confirmed as staying for 2022.

Perez joined Red Bull ahead of this season in place of Alex Albon, with Gasly remaining at sister team AlphaTauri. While the Frenchman’s form has been impressive since he was demoted from Red Bull two years ago, he is now seen as the team leader at AlphaTauri alongside Yuki Tsunoda and admits he could see Red Bull was unlikely to change its line-up this year.

“I don’t think the situation has changed; the team has seen how I performed over the last 24 months — the last two years — and the ball is in Red Bull’s court,” Gasly told RACER. “They seem pretty happy with the balance they have between Sergio and Max and seem pretty happy with what I’m doing at AlphaTauri pushing the team forward.”

While there is no official confirmation yet, Gasly is expected to stay alongside Tsunoda at AlphaTauri in 2022, but he is confident that new regulations will provide an added test to aid his development.

“Next year is going to be another interesting season in terms of challenges and the fact that the regulations are changing,” he said. “You see it as something that can be a very opportunistic year in many ways, but at the same time you could face an extremely difficult season if for whatever reason we didn’t find the trick or others managed to find something better.

“A lot of uncertainties in the future but it could be positive and I feel like the team is in a decent position. The mentality is good, the dynamic is good — I think we are really enjoying working together and trying to move forward together.

“We are fighting for fifth in the constructors’ which has never happened before, so there is all this evolution from the past years and you are seeing that the team is moving forward. I think there are still things that are achievable and with the regulation changes it could make things even better for us.”

Presented by