Jaguar Classic reveals E-Type 60th Anniversary at Lime Rock Park

Lime Rock Park was once again the site of a new chapter in Jaguar history this week, as two very special Jaguar E-Types were revealed for the first time in support of the Hometown Foundation of Cheshire, Connecticut. Jaguar’s track record at Lime Rock Park dates back to Sunday, April 28, 1957 when the brand won the first-ever race at the track in front of over 6,000 spectators.

On Tuesday evening, a small gathering made the drive to Lime Rock Park to be present for the first-ever viewing of the only pairing of United States-based “E-type 60 Collection” vehicles in the United States.

In recognition of 60 years since the historic unveiling of the E-type in Geneva, Jaguar Classic created six E-type 60 Edition coupes to mirror the historic ‘9600HP’ launch car, as well as a paired ‘77RW’- inspired E-type 60 Edition roadster in Drop Everything Green paintwork and Suede Green leather-trim. These color formulations are inspired by the original 1961 colors, and won’t be used on any other Jaguar.

The cars also feature a range of unique E-type 60 design elements developed in conjunction with Julian Thomson, Jaguar Design Director; subtle enhancements for improved usability and driveability including a five-speed manual gearbox and enhanced cooling; plus the Jaguar Classic Infotainment System with built-in satellite navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

Tuesday evening’s event also attracted a collection of Jaguars from through the years via Dean Cusano’s Motorcars Incorporated, based in Plainville, Connecticut. The two iconic E-Type 60th Anniversary machines will also be displayed this weekend at part of the Dream Ride, which raises funds for the Hometown Foundation of Cheshire, Connecticut.

The presentation of these two examples of an iconic design, handcrafted and updated with modern capabilities and features, was an ideal match to take place at Lime Rock Park.

The Connecticut racing circuit recently gained the support of a new investor group that is dedicated to maintaining the key elements of the park-based track, while also investing in the property to deliver a modern and unforgettable guest experience for visitors.

Lime Rock Park will once again play host to a collection of special people and machines this Labor Day weekend for the 39th edition of the Historic Festival. Tickets available here.