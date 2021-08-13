Berlin doubleheader finale to decide Formula E titles

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship concludes its 2020-21 season this weekend with a doubleheader finale in Berlin that will decide both the drivers’ and teams’ championships.

Going into the BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium, Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries holds a six-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings after a double podium in the previous rounds in London. In second place is Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns, while Sam Bird of Jaguar Racing rounds off the top three. The top six drivers are separated by just 17 points.

Envision Virgin Racing lead the teams’ standings by seven points ahead of Mercedes-EQ after showing strong consistency throughout the season. Jaguar Racing is just two points behind Mercedes-EQ, while the champion of the last two years, DS Techeetah, follows closely and will be looking to repeat last year’s success in Berlin.

The series returns to the Tempelhof Airport circuit, which featured a remarkable six races in nine days last year. The 2.4km/1.5-mile custom-built track has hosted Formula E racing every year since the series’ inception in 2014, the one exception being in 2016 when the venue moved to downtown Berlin. There will be two different configurations used over the weekend with Saturday’s race using the traditional anti-clockwise direction and Sunday switching to clockwise.

Both races will air live on CBS Sports Network in the U.S., with Saturday’s race starting at 7:30 a.m. ET and Sunday’s at 9:00 a.m. ET.