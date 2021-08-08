Curtis, Ferrari redemption as Scuderia Corsa takes Race 2 win

After a late-race error cost him the win in Race 1, Bret Curtis (No. 62 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3) captured a flag-to-flag overall victory at the inaugural Music City Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver dominated both races in his series debut this season on the streets of Nashville, but only came away with one race win for the weekend.

Rearden Racing’s Jeff Burton (No. 191 Lamborghini Huracan GT3) swept the SRO3 Masters class with another class win, while Chris Cagnazzi (No. 39 RENNtech Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT4) took the top spot in the competitive GT4 category.

At the drop of the green flag, Curtis registered a good start and jumped out in front of the field. Just behind, the field fanned out four wide as drivers battled for positions into the first turn. Rearden Racing’s Burton bumped around with Jason Daskalos (No. 27 Daskalos Motorsports Audi R8 LMS) through the turn, sending points leader Charlie Luck (No. 45 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 991.2) and Race 1 winner Sofronas in the No. 14 GMG Racing Audi R8 LMS Ultra through the run-off; Luck and Sofronas both recovered successfully but lost multiple positions from the starting grid, respectively, in the process.

A short time later, Elias Sabo (No. 8 GMG Racing Audi R8 LMS GT2) lost control of his Audi that sent him into the wall at the bottom of the bridge near Turn Nine, activating a Full Course Yellow. Within that elapsed time, however, several drivers fought and improved their positions, most significantly George Kurtz (No. 04 DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3) who captured 5 positions overall and slotted just outside the top three in-class.

When the green flag dropped again for the single-file restart, the fields recommenced battling with Daskalos accosting Curtis at the front of the SRO3 field and Thomas Surgent (No. 26 Prive Motorsports / Topp Racing McLaren 570S GT4) in a back-and-forth with Alex Welch (No. 76 ROTR Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT4) for the chance to chase down and overtake GT4 leader Cagnazzi.

Luck and Sofronas continued their respective attempts to claw back to the front of the pack while Kyle Washington (No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 991.2) and Jason Harward (No. 88 Zelus Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan GT3) battled it out for better class positioning. An overzealous Washington went wide into Turn 9 and allowed Sofronas to pass, removing the GMG Racing driver from his battle with Luck, who ended up right against Washington’s rear bumper.

Sofronas continued his climb to the front of the pack but was halted when another Full Course Yellow was called with just under 10 minutes left as Surgent made contact with the wall and ended up disabled in the middle of the course. With extensive wall damage, the race ended under caution, halting all existing efforts to regain or improve positions on the temporary street course.

Following Cagnazzi in GT4, Alex Welch made it two-for-two on the podium this weekend after capturing second place for the ROTR Audi R8 LMS GT4. Rotek Racing’s Ford Mustang GT4 of Robb Holland raced his way back to the podium with another third place result.

With Burton sweeping the Masters category, he was followed closely by Wright Motorsport’s Charlie Luck in his Porsche 911 GT3 R. DXDT Racing’s David Askew brought his Mercedes-AMG GT3 home in third to round out the podium.

RESULTS

Results are provisional until posted Final. Catch all the race action from the first GT America powered by AWS weekend at the Music City Grand Prix on CBS Sports Network, premiering on August 14th at 12:30 pm EDT; check your local listings for channel and encore information.

The series next rejoins the SRO Motorsports America family of championships at the famed Road America circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, on August 27th to 29th, with the race week festivities kicking off on August 26th with Thursday’s GT Parade.