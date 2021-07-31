Sainz blames gust of wind for Q2 crash

Carlos Sainz attributes his crash in Q2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix to a gust of wind, and says that has calmed his own frustrations about the incident.

The Ferrari driver had looked quick in practice and was about to complete a timed lap in the second part of qualifying when he quickly lost the rear turning in for the final corner and hit the barrier. Although he tried to drive away, the impact was too great and Sainz was eliminated, but he says the data shows a change in wind conditions led to the error.

Carlos Sainz's qualifying came to an abrupt end in Q2 💥#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/6ddMJaRPYu — Formula 1 (@F1) July 31, 2021

“Very frustrating but I’m also, to be honest, very surprised,” Sainz said. “It’s a mistake I haven’t done in a long time and I was very surprised with it, so I went straight away into the garage to see what had happened, on the data, and what I could have done differently.

“After having a look at it I’m actually more calm about it — I can say I entered the corner 5kph slower than on the previous run, but there was a 35/40kph gust of wind, compared to the 10kph wind we had in Q1, and that’s probably what sent me into a massive oversteer.

“It’s unfortunate but I don’t want to use it as an excuse — I think I owe an apology to the team, but, at the same time, it’s something I’m not going to dwell too much on.”

Sainz says he was just a passenger in the incident once the car snapped away, with no warning that he was going to have less grip turning in. The crash left him a provisional 15th on the grid.

“Once I saw I entered the corner slower than on the previous lap, I knew I hadn’t tried anything crazy, anything stupid — I just lost it. This is how it goes sometimes, it’s how motorsport works and I can just learn from it. It’s unfortunate because today I felt I was on top of the car in FP3 and in Q1, so I feel there was a good result there on the table; but it’s part of a learning progress, I guess, with this car, going through this kind of experiences to keep learning and come back stronger in the second part of the season.”

After an attempt to drive away, Sainz was forced to climb out of his car with the front wing stuck under the Ferrari. However, he says the size of the impact would have ruled him out of continuing in qualifying even if he made it back to the pits.

“I couldn’t find reverse, so there’s something to look into as well. But after a 22G impact, I suspect I would have to stay for 20 minutes in the medical center for checks, so it was over. My spirit of never giving up, this time didn’t work.”