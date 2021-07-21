Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

USA Today Ventures partners with Russo and Steele auctions

By July 21, 2021 10:58 AM

By

USA Today Network Ventures, part of Gannett Co., Inc., today announced a brand and event partnership with Arizona-based Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions that will include collaborations for Russo and Steele’s events in Scottsdale, Arizona and Amelia Island, Florida, and will launch at next month’s Monterey auction as part of Collector Car Week in Monterey, California.

“Russo and Steele has a long-standing reputation of delivering exceptional opportunities for car collectors, and this partnership expands our portfolio of events while launching us into a new arena of providing innovative and engaging live event experiences in the automobile event industry,” said Jason Taylor, President of USA Today Network Ventures.

Established in 2000, Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions offers stellar collector automobiles to a global clientele in a high-energy auction experience.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.

