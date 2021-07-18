Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash

Max Verstappen has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks following his high-speed crash after contact with Lewis Hamilton at the start of the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was trying to overtake Verstappen down the inside into Copse corner — the flat-out right-hander — but appeared to attempt to back out at the last second and his left front made contact with the right rear of the Red Bull. Verstappen spun into the barriers and registered a 51G impact, causing the race to be red-flagged.

After being checked at the medical center, Verstappen — who team principal Christian Horner had described as “massively winded” — was then taken to a local hospital.

“Following a first-lap incident at Copse Corner between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix, we can confirm that Max Verstappen walked away from his car and was immediately taken to the Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre,” a Red Bull statement read.

“Following an assessment by the trackside doctors at Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre, Max Verstappen has been taken to a local hospital for further precautionary tests.”

The FIA confirmed the decision, adding: “The FIA advises that, following an incident during the FIA Formula 1 British Grand Prix today, the driver of car No. 33, Max Verstappen, has been taken to a local hospital for further precautionary checks.”

Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty for the incident.

