Proposed new Canadian track secures FIA approval

Oro Station, a new motorsport facility planned for Oro-Medonte, 90 minutes north of Toronto, has received FIA approval for the design of its proposed 2.5-mile track layout.

Approval was granted following a design review that included an assessment of the circuit layout as well as safety installations and proposed medical facilities.

“The FIA Grade 3 design approval of Oro Station is a positive step

in the ASN Canada’s mission to grow motorsports in our country,” said Franois Dumontier, President of Sports Development Group (ASN Canada). “The addition of a new sanctioned motor circuit will provide opportunities for the motorsport industry to grow in Ontario.”

Securing FIA approval means a green light for civil engineers and contractors to begin work on the track, which is slated to open in 2023. The FIA has appointed an inspector who will work with track operators to complete onsite inspections prior to issuing a competition license once the circuit is complete.

Oro Station is developing its operational procedures to align with the FIA’s sustainability program, with the aim of the venue becoming the first circuit in North America to achieve FIA Environmental Accreditation.

“As the automotive future evolves, companies must rise to the challenge of commercializing new technology,” said Geoffrey Campbell, Founder and Managing Partner of Oro Station.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to create the necessary

infrastructure to reach the sustainability goals that we as an industry are striving for. Oro Station will provide a home for new automotive technology to be created, tested, and refined through motorsport research and development.”

In addition to the race track, Oro Station will be home to 500,000 square feet of industrial space dedicated to automotive research, engineering, education a and development.

While there are currently 37 FIA Grade 3 tracks in operation around the globe, relatively few are located in North America. Trois-Rivieres is the only example in Canada, while the U.S. has the Brooklyn street course used by Formula E, as well as the road course layout at Homestead.