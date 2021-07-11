VIDEO: Saturday highlights at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The second full day of Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard presented a mix of conditions to the drivers, from some morning drizzle to afternoon sunshine to a extraordinary conditions that split the course into two with two-thirds dry and the very top stuck in heavy rain. But that did not deter anyone. The second round of Driftkhana saw some smoking tire screaming action, the F1 drivers turned up including Daniel Ricciardo and Emerson Fittipaldi, and qualifying for the Timed Shootout saw an incredible finish to an awesome day.