VIDEO: Thursday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

After a hiatus in 2020 the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard is back! Stream all four days of action from the legendary Goodwood Hill. In it you’ll find the stars of Formula 1, the latest supercar debuts, celebrations of The Maestros — Motorsport’s Game Changers, Mario Andretti, Roger Penske, Lotus, and the whole history of motorsport.

The weekend will be rounded off as usual by the incredible timed shootout, so don’t miss a second.

Full entry list: Click here

Full timetable: Click here