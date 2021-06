It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

In this episode, we focus on the start of silly season with the news that Andretti Autosport will have a driver change or two for 2022, and scoot through tire allocations, the various types of engineers in racing, contracts and moves available to some in the paddock, Porsche as an engine supplier, and more.