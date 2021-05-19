Speed, Biffle, Bloomquist to make SRX starts

Greg Biffle, Scott Speed and Scott Bloomquist will join the field for select events during the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience season.

Biffle, a 56-time race-winner across NASCAR’s three national series who retired from full-time racing after the 2016 season, will take part in the SRX season-opener at Stafford, Conn., on June 12, and return for round five at Slinger, Wis., on July 10.

“To get an invite for something like this, I had to pinch myself when I got the call,” Biffle said. “What excites me the most about SRX is the opportunity to get to race with such a wealth of talented drivers. It’s unbelievable, the talent level in this series, and to be able to compete with these guys is a chance of a lifetime. The background is incredible if you look at the driver lineup. I’m super excited about the opportunity to be able to come and be part of this series, getting off the ground and starting out with it. It’s going to be fun.”

Speed (pictured above) transitioned from Formula 1 to Rallycross, and went on to win five championships with Andretti Autosport as well as three Summer X Games gold medals between 2013 and 2015. The Californian will make his SRX debut at Eldora Speedway in Ohio on June 6, and then return for the next round at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis the following weekend.

“I love different opportunities in different racecars, and I love exploring the nuances of all these different styles of racing that I’ve been able to do in my career, and this SRX series is going to be awesome,” Speed said.

“I’ve spent so much of my career open-wheel based, but luckily I’ve had a lot of years doing the oval stuff, as well. This is all a clean sheet of paper and we’re going to have to adapt quickly. Obviously, the experience that guys like Tony (Stewart) and Ray (Evernham, co-founder) have is going to play a big role in our success. It’s a new car, it’s a new tire, everything is so new – it’s going to be who adapts quickly to the situation. It’s going to change from race to race, and I love that about SRX. There won’t be a ton of practice, there’s not a lot of experience from anybody in these cars on these tracks, and that’s quite a fun thing to be able get yourself into as a driver.”

Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Bloomquist has won more than 600 Dirt Late Model events over four decades, including 94 in the Lucas Oil Dirt National Series and 33 World of Outlaws races. The Tennessean is a nine-time national champion, an eight-time winner of the prestigious DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida, an eight-time winner of the Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora, and a four-time winner of the World 100 at Eldora.

“I’ve had a long career and have been able to do a lot of cool things in racing, and SRX is right up there with some of the coolest things I’ve been a part of in motorsports,” said Bloomquist, who will make his lone SRX appearance at Knoxville on June 19.

“It’s not often you can get such a diverse group of talent on one racetrack with an equal playing field in equal racecars, and I think what Tony (Stewart) and Ray (Evernham) have done with SRX is going to be very exciting for fans. I also think, as racers, we’re going to find ourselves having a blast behind the wheel.”

The trio joins an all-star full-time line-up including Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves and Michael Waltrip.

SRX’s inaugural season culminates July 17 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.