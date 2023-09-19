SRX enters partnership with iRacing

iRacing and the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) have entered into a long-term partnership to have the SRX car and series in iRacing. iRacing is already making plans to scan the SRX car and gather data for an expected 2024 release.

“We’re excited to welcome SRX into iRacing in a future release,” said iRacing president Tony Gardner. “The SRX car has been a big request from our customers, and many of their past and present tracks are already on the service, which will allow for a quick and seamless integration. We’re looking forward to a release sometime next year, and can’t wait for our iRacers to get their hands on it!”

“We’ve heard the fans on social media, and we are thrilled that race fans will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of an SRX car in iRacing,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “We think that the SRX car, schedule, and race format will produce incredible action in the virtual world as in the real one, and the series should prove to be a popular addition to iRacing in 2024. We are excited for iRacers around the world to get to experience what we’ve built firsthand in the coming months.”

Established by a group headlined by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart, SRX brings a unique mix of racing legends, current superstars, and up-and-coming talent to both paved and dirt short tracks across America. The 2023 season saw the series partner with ESPN to revive the historic “Thursday Night Thunder” branding that was a staple of the network’s motorsports programming in its early years. SRX debuted in 2021, and Series champions have included Stewart, Marco Andretti, and Ryan Newman, while dozens of other top stock car, open-wheel, and dirt oval racers have also lined up over the past three years of action.