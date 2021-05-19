SCCA seeking corner workers and other volunteers for New York Formula E

With the return of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to the streets of Brooklyn July 9-11, 2021, SCCA Pro Racing is assisting with the execution of the event once again. The New York City ePrix was announced in late April to round help round out the final eight rounds of the 2020/21 calendar.

SCCA volunteers will be trackside as the all-electric championship takes on the temporary course for a doubleheader weekend in the Red Hook neighborhood against the Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty.

As with all FIA world championship events held in the United States, the Automobile Competition Committee for the United States (ACCUS) and United States Race Management (USRM) will be the primary leadership with SCCA Pro Racing assisting.

“It’s an honor to continue our partnership with FIA Formula E and support ACCUS and USRM as we welcome back electric car racing to New York City,” said Sydney Davis Yagel, general manager of SCCA Pro Racing. “It’s exciting that the championship is able to make their return after last year’s absence due to COVID, and I know that our marshals are ready to give it their all.”

Volunteer specialties needed for this event include flagging and communication, pit lane, course marshal, and runners. The bonus for volunteering is the inclusion of a double-occupancy hotel room for all marshals who commit to both race days, with transportation to and from the racetrack each morning and evening.

Professional racing experience is required for flagging/communication and pit lane marshals; however, course marshals and runners just need to be passionate for racing and the ability to lift equipment and walk/stand for longer periods of time.

COVID safety protocols will be in place to protect all participants, including mandatory testing prior to arrival at the racetrack. Additional details on these protocols and testing procedures will be provided soon.

For those interested in volunteering, please sign up online: http://msreg.com/2021-FE-NYCePRIX