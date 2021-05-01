Alfa Romeo asks for review of Raikkonen penalty

Alfa Romeo has requested a review of Kimi Raikkonen’s penalty that cost him points at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Raikkonen spun before a race restart after a red flag at Imola, and lost positions that he was told by his team not to regain due to the dangerous track conditions that necessitated a rolling start rather than a standing one. For normal race restarts, drivers have to regain their grid position before a certain point or enter the pit lane, but Alfa Romeo asked the FIA for clarity and did not receive it until the first racing lap was underway.

Although the stewards acknowledged a number of contradictory regulations that essentially left Alfa Romeo in an impossible position due to the fact drivers are not allowed to overtake under the safety car — something Sergio Perez was penalized for in the same race — Raikkonen was handed a 10-second stop-and-go penalty applied post-race as a 30-second time penalty, dropping him from ninth place out of the points.

Alfa Romeo lodged a petition for review on Thursday and has now had a team representative called to the stewards at Portimao in order to discuss the matter, with the meeting set to take place after qualifying.

