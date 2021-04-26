Harward balances business and racing as he heads to Road Atlanta for GT Celebration action

Jason Harward grew up around cars as he updated and repaired various models at an automotive shop in his native Utah. But the 35-year-old racer never thought about competing on the racetrack.

In fact, he even changed his profession from repairing machines to the e-commerce field where he expanded his horizons as a business entrepreneur. Harward created Harward Media, an award-winning corporation producing a worldwide online sales firm. Harward directed his organization and executive team to numerous brands across multiple markets and audiences.

With his various companies on successful paths, Harward returned to the automotive side in 2016 as he began a racing career. He took a race driving school and competed in local Utah road races. By 2018, he’d won his class and became the first local racer to capture the Utah 6-Hour Endurance event. He drove the six-hour contest solo the following year.

In 2020, Harward began competing in the professional divisions including the inaugural GT Celebration Race Series with his No. 88 Lamborghini Huracan GT3. He scored a race win at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca as well as pole position at Sonoma Raceway. In addition, he placed second overall in the final point standings in the Series Red class.

“We had a great time in the GT Celebration series last year,” said Harward, who will compete in GT Celebration Rounds 3-4 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in the popular Drift Atlanta weekend on May 6-8. “The series is very well administrated, and the paddock atmosphere is very friendly and fun. We have upgraded our Lamborghini Huracan GT3 with an EVO package for 2021. We feel the car will be even more competitive this season.”

In addition to the race car upgrade, Harward took over his own racing operation after leasing out the preparation of the car and pit equipment the past few years.

“I decided to keep our own racing effort in our shops and start a race team for this year and the future,” he said. “We made some serious investments with a semi, a trailer and numerous pit items. We will need that equipment if we are going to compete in the pro divisions. Needless to say, we are anxious to hit the track in the near future.”

“We are excited to be joining the very popular Drift Atlanta event,” said Rob Morgan, GT Celebration Race Series Founder and CEO. “The Drift Atlanta weekend is one of the most popular at the track and our racing is a bit different than the drifting competition. Road Atlanta is a legendary road circuit and should be a great track for our series’ cars. I know many of the drivers are ready to race there.”

The GT Celebration schedule at the Drift Atlanta weekend will begin on Thursday, May 6 and features 4.75 hours of priority track time.

The GT Celebration Race Series brings FIA bronze-rated drivers to a polished, laid back and community-based atmosphere with professionally operated events. After making its 2020 inaugural campaign despite COVID-19 restrictions, the GT Celebration Race Series has expanded to seven weekend events (14 races) and four classes in 2021.