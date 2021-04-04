Replay: F4 U.S. drivers battle the elements in Road Atlanta finale

Mother Nature played a huge role in the F4 U.S. Championship Powered by Honda weekend finale at Road Atlanta, but one driver mastered the elements to take the final checkered of the weekend. You can watch all the action as it happens live by downloading and subscribing to SVRA Racing app. Learn more about the new app here: https://bit.ly/3sJzvkz.
IndyCar 1hr ago
Drivers concerned by prospect of ‘no-go zone’ at Texas
Last week’s NTT IndyCar Series testing at Texas Motor Speedway prompted some concerns by drivers about the potential quality of (…)
Off Road 4hr ago
Andretti United fights through adversity to second in Saudi
Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings completed a remarkable recovery for Andretti United following the team’s Saturday struggles — when a (…)
Off Road 5hr ago
Rosberg’s Kristoffersson/Taylor win first Extreme E X Prix
Rosberg X Racing duo Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor were the pace-setters from the outset in Extreme E’s inaugural race weekend (…)
Videos 6hr ago
Replay: FR Americas Road Atlanta season opener
FR Americas opened its 2021 season at Road Atlanta with a dozen drivers from around the world. You can watch all the action as it (…)
Off Road 9hr ago
Legends spark a new era as Extreme E begins
No less than 14 world championship titles were represented on the grid for the first Extreme E race — or 22 if you also count those of team (…)
Extreme E 9hr ago
Hurtgen and LeDuc escape dust-up in the desert
Dust and impaired vision for following cars has been a concern all week in the Al’ula desert for the opening round of the new Extreme E (…)
Road to Indy 10hr ago
Parker Thompson to host Road to Indy TV
Road to Indy TV, the broadcast production and social media arm of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, will kick off its eighth (…)
Off Road 1d ago
Rosberg relishes new fight with Hamilton in Extreme E
Lewis Hamilton vs Nico Rosberg at the top of the time sheets? It’s like we’ve time-warped back to 2016 when the Mercedes teammates (or (…)
Off Road 1d ago
Gutierrez/Loeb top Saudi Extreme E qualifying
Lewis Hamilton beat Nico Rosberg again, this time as a team owner, in the first ever qualifying session for Extreme E. But it took a penalty (…)
