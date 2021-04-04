Replay: F4 U.S. drivers battle the elements in Road Atlanta finale

Mother Nature played a huge role in the F4 U.S. Championship Powered by Honda weekend finale at Road Atlanta, but one driver mastered the elements to take the final checkered of the weekend. You can watch all the action as it happens live by downloading and subscribing to SVRA Racing app. Learn more about the new app here: https://bit.ly/3sJzvkz.

