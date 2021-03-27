Ride onboard the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo at VIR

The 2021 season of Ferrari Challenge North America is set to begin this weekend at Virginia International Raceway. All of the race action on Saturday and Sunday will be streamed at live.ferrari.com.

A full paddock of over 50 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos will be joined by participants in the Club Competizioni GT, also making its first stop of the 2021 season, at a circuit that makes its first appearance on a Challenge schedule since 2007. Click here for event schedule and more information.

Ride along with Brian Davis for a lap of Virginia International Raceway in advance of the first round of Ferrari Challenge action in 2021…